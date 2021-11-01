Joining slimming group was life-changing decision for Abington woman who lost more than five stone

Janice.

It was during a holiday with her mother that Janice decided enough was enough.

Janice said: “I avoided the camera and my self-esteem was at an all time low.

“Deciding to join a local Slimming World group with my friend was the moment that changed my life."

She launched her own group.

She was worried she would have to ditch all her favourite foods.

"I also thought I would be hungry all of the time," Janice added.

"What I found was that, actually I could eat more than I’d even eaten, I never have to go hungry and the food that I have discovered is delicious. I formed new healthy habits and even changed my relationship with food."

She said the group became an important part of her weight loss journey.

Janice's hard work pays off.

“Being with like-minded people who just ‘get it’ has been amazing," said Janice.

"The support, the ideas and the inspiration have all been invaluable.”

The super slimmer went on to lose more than five stone and has found a new lease of life, adding: “I am fitter than I’ve ever been. I love to go for walks and I even run now! Shopping is enjoyable, I have so much choice, as now I can choose clothes that I love, rather than just what will fit."

Not content with just changing her own life, Janice is now ready to inspire and motivate others, as she prepares to launch her own group in Duston.

“I’m really excited to be able to support others to achieve their weight-loss dreams”.