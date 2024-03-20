John Lewis uses robots to increase work rates by 50 percent in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Lewis has partnered with Locus Robotics to introduce robots for the first time at its Fenny Lock distribution centre.

It is the first time the company has used mobile robotics automation and already it is paying off with a 50 percent increase in picking rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AMRS, known as LocusBots, work alongside human partners to streamline processes and improving both productivity and efficiency, say Locus.

The LocusBots are increasing picking rates by 50% at John Lewis distribution centre in Milton Keynes

Not only as the LocusBots quick, but they reduce the need for workers to perform manual tasks such as pushing heavy carts or lifting items.

USA-based Locus Robotics is the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfilment warehouses.

The company says John Lewis wanted to improve productivity and efficiency and also meet the growing demand for orders from customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics, said: “We are delighted to be working with John Lewis as they embark on their Robotics journey at their Fenny Lock Distribution & Fulfilment Centre.

"Our LocusBots have proven their value time and again by enabling warehouses to easily double or triple productivity. We look forward to helping John Lewis leverage our cutting-edge robotics solution to enhance operations and ensure a positive customer experience."