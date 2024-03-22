John Davidson Pipes celebrates grand opening of new, expanded Northampton branch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The move forms part of JDP’s ambitious growth plans and rising demand for its specialist products and services. The Northampton relaunch represents another significant investment in the expansion of JDP's nationwide branch network, and the company’s commitment to enhancing customer service and product availability.

The new Northampton branch stands on a significantly larger site than its predecessor – now occupying some 53,375 sq. ft, boasting a state-of-the-art trade counter, and expanded yard and warehouse facilities. Having outgrown its existing site, this relocation allows JDP to better serve its customer base offering greater stock levels, an extended product range, including its much-in-demand ULTRA3 sewer drainage system. Also, for the first time, the branch can offer a much more diverse selection of concrete drainage products, previously unstocked due to space constraints.

Anthony Hollick, Branch Manager for the new JDP site commented: “We are beyond excited about the opportunity that this new bigger site will bring to JDP. I’m very proud of all the work that has gone into this new branch and grateful for every single person that’s been involved.”

Anthony Hollick (JDP Branch Manager) and Darren Rickards (JDP MD) are joined by other JDP colleagues

“This new greatly enlarged site allows us the opportunity to extensively expand our ranges which will in turn help us support our existing and ever-expanding customer base. We look forward to inviting all customers existing and new to see what have to offer", Anthony added.