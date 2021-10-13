Jobs up for grabs to work at Northampton's top rugby ground
Saints to host a 'one-off recruitment event' this weekend
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:58 pm
A number of jobs are up for grabs at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton, according to the Saints.
The club is hosting a one-off recruitment event on Saturday morning (October 16) from 9 - 11am at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Weedon Road.
Opportunities include bar and waiting staff, car parking and turnstile assistants, stewards and more.