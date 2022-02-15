Northampton jobs fair promises to give employers chance to find ‘perfect candidate’

A recruitment event being held in Northampton will match jobseekers with vacancies at a number of companies in and around the town centre.

The jobs fair is being staged by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) as part of a drive to boost employment in the town and help companies find the perfect candidate to fill gaps in their workforce.

The event will be held from 11am to 3pm on Friday, March 4 in the Grosvenor Gatherings unit in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton - located next to River Island on the upper floor. It follows from the success of a Christmas jobs fair held last year.

BID operations manager, Mark Mullen, said: “Our first jobs fair proved a big success with plenty of employers able to meet prospective employees and showcased the wide variety of roles available across multiple sectors here in Northampton.

“The event will be the perfect platform where all those looking for work can come and chat to prospective employers and see what’s available. We’ve got some exceptional employers confirmed already and hopefully it can help get people back into work and enjoy a fresh start.”

Employers already confirmed for the Jobs Fair include Metro Bank, Lush, Nationwide, Commsortia and Northamptonshire Police, while representatives of the West Northamptonshire Council Job Club will also be on hand.

Anyone interested in attending the event to find out more about vacancies can simply turn up on the day to hear directly from the employers.

Businesses will be able to man their own stand to meet and discuss potential opportunities with candidates. Businesses are welcome to bring pull up banners and printed materials to promote themselves and their vacancies.