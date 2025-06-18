J&J® Global Fulfilment powers Renbe’s rise with scalable partnership

Renbe

Innovative and sustainable wellness brand Renbe has seen exceptional growth across the UK and Europe thanks to its strategic fulfilment partnership with J&J® Global Fulfilment.

After launching in 2022, Renbe quickly gained traction after noticing a huge gap in the beauty market. With sustainability at the forefront of consumers’ minds, creating a product that is as kind to skin as it is on to the planet was vital. And sothe eco-friendly ‘Flawless Face Towel’ was created.

With customer demand surging, the business needed to optimise its operations in order to scale the business, whilst maintaining still offering customers a positive shopping experience and quick delivery. Thanks to the partnership with J&J®, Renbe are able to ensure consistent dispatch on orders, and next day UK delivery. They also make use of ControlPort™, meaning they have full view of available stock to understand when products are running low or likely to go out of stock based on historical data.

Sarah Priley, Co-Founder of Renbe, said: “We knew we had something special with Renbe, so when we began scaling very quickly we were keen to avoid sacrificing service or efficiency. When we first came across J&J® we knew they could help us maintain the levels we’d achieved to date. The infrastructure, experience, and flexibility were exactly what we were looking for.”

“Not only have J&J helped us reduce the mental load of packing and dispatching orders on such a huge scale, but we’re also spending a lot less time investigating problems with deliveries and carriers. Everything is handled by the J&J team, meaning we can focus on growing the Renbe brand even further and continue working on an expansion of our product range which will come to life in the near future.”

Emma Dempsey, CEO of J&J® Global Fulfilment, added: “Renbe has built huge momentum since they first launched, and I don’t see that slowing down anytime soon. They are a great client with a fantastic ethos, and we are looking forward to continuing our collaboration into the future, and maybe even onto new shores.”