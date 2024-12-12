J&J Global Fulfilment reports record-breaking Cyber Monday performance

One of the UK’s leading eCommerce fulfilment specialists, Northampton based J&J® Global Fulfilment has announced its most successful Cyber Monday to date, achieving record-breaking order volumes and overwhelmingly positive feedback on service and KPIs.

J&J® received 622,733 orders over the 2024 Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, up 44% year-on-year (YOY). The company also fulfilled and dispatched 541,592 orders over the same period, setting a new company record for single-day operations and seeing a YOY increase of 30%.

Alongside the above the overall value of goods sold saw an astonishing 56% increase. Leveraging the advanced AI-driven warehouse management system CommandPort™, the business was able to pick 2,871,077 units over the period, a 48% YOY increase.

Stuart Runchman, Head of Operations at J&J® Global Fulfilment said, “This achievement reflects our unwavering focus on operational efficiency and innovation. The success of this year's Cyber Monday, and the Black Friday operations in the run up, really underscores our ability to scale and adapt for the peak periods. We’re immensely proud of the team for how hard they worked throughout this period, with many stepping in to help from other departments when needed.”

J&J's fulfilment centre

“Our efficiency improves year-on-year, which truly highlights our dedication to excellence in eCommerce fulfilment and our commitment to delivering unparallelled customer satisfaction.”

Simon Wheeler, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at J&J® Global Fulfilment added, “J&J’s® efficiency during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period was unparalleled. The growth we have seen over this two-week period compared to 2023 is far above our expectations. It’s great to see our clients' businesses growing and expanding their reach across the world.”

The year’s record-breaking performance was enabled by J&J’s® award-winning platform ControlPort™, and management system CommandPort™.