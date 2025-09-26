Japanese takeaway in Northampton named one of just four finalists for prestigious regional award

A Japanese takeaway in Northampton has been named one of just four finalists for a prestigious regional award, less than three years after launching.

This is the second consecutive year that SunSushi, which opened in St Leonard’s Road in November 2022, has seen success at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA).

Both times the business has been shortlisted in the final of the East Midlands regional takeaway of the year category, and they will learn their fate at a London ceremony on October 6.

The business was first set up by Ecaterina Seriojecichin and Dragos Enache just under three years ago, after they developed the idea for many years and saved up to make their dream a reality.

Ecaterina described November 2022 as “the perfect time” to launch a takeaway offering a fusion of Japanese cuisine in the town.

They pride themselves on offering a variety of dishes that are not just traditional Japanese food, such as ramen soups, broths and sushi.

“Customers like us because we do everything fast and fresh,” Ecaterina previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “Orders are on demand and 100 percent fresh. We make nothing in advance.”

With Dragos having worked in kitchens for several years and Ecaterina finishing her business administration degree, this was their end goal.

ARTA is an annual celebration to honour the UK’s top Asian venues and is described as the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK.

Next month’s ceremony will welcome a guest list of the nation’s most popular restaurateurs, alongside MPs, dignitaries and celebrities.

This year, more than 1,300 restaurants and takeaways were put forward by diners and food enthusiasts – and it is an impressive feat that SunSushi made the final in its category.

Founder member and CEO of ARTA, Mohammed Munim said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have long played a vital role in the UK’s economy and culture.

“Their contribution through job creation, community impact and culinary excellence deserves to be recognised.

“Especially in today’s challenging climate, ARTA is proud to champion their achievements and support their continued success. Every nominee is a testament to the industry’s resilience and we look forward to celebrating them.”