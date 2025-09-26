I’ve closely followed this unique Northampton business for the past few years – here’s how they thrive

I have been a close follower of this Northampton independent for the past few years and here is how they have not only survived, but thrived during a turbulent time for the business community.

The start of 2025 marked a new beginning for town centre cafe-turned-events-venue The Eccentric Englishman at the heart of St Giles’ Street.

The quirky establishment is known for its afternoon teas, cocktails and themed events and it first opened to the public four years ago in September 2021. The team recently celebrated the latest annual milestone.

The Eccentric Englishman is the brainchild of Liz Cox and her partner Mucker, and the pair were brimming with lots of new ideas to make this year their best yet.

The business closed as a cafe at the end of 2024, and the changes came into effect after a week of getting everything prepared for the fresh start.

As a result of many cafes opening in the nearby vicinity, the team decided to change their direction and concentrate on what they excel at – which is events, event planning, and creating cakes and desserts for special occasions.

The events span across themed brunches and quizzes, bottomless brunches, and character lunches, including Harry Potter, Taylor Swift, Friends and Alice in Wonderland.

Their creative events also continued, including painting and wine glass decorating while enjoying cocktails, and wreath and Easter bonnet making.

Liz has worked extremely hard over the past nine months to establish The Eccentric Englishman as the go-place for occasions, such as hen parties, baby showers, wakes and wedding receptions.

The venue still hosts afternoon teas during the week, but the service is only available for groups of 10 or more when there are no other events happening. They also offer afternoon teas on the road, and visit homes to set up the experience.

The changes allowed Liz to cut back on wages and food costs, as she now knows what she needs to buy and when for. This has played a big role in helping the business stay afloat.

Having bumped into The Eccentric Englishman team celebrating their fourth anniversary at nearby independent V&B, I could not believe where those years had gone – and it made me wonder what is key to running a successful business at the heart of the town centre.

Liz is a ray of sunshine and one of the loveliest founders I have had the pleasure of speaking to over the past three years at this newspaper. She always has a beaming smile on her face, or greets you with a welcoming hello on the phone.

Not only this, but she is determined to be the best at what she does. It is completely understandable as to why she pivoted the focus to events, event planning, and creating cakes and desserts for special occasions.

Liz makes the most amazing cheesecakes, so much so that I have had one in place of a birthday cake for the past two years. I would highly recommend to anyone who is yet to try this slice of heaven.

But the biggest factor I believe has contributed to the success of The Eccentric Englishman in such a crowded market is that the team is not afraid to make changes and adapt.

It would have been easy to remain open as a cafe on St Giles’ Street, with similar businesses popping up around them left, right and centre.

Instead, they took the leap to adapt quickly and do something different in order to survive and thrive – even though they knew it would upset some loyal cafe customers in the short-term.

It is clear that you have to be selfish as a founder, and Liz switched her focus to what was truly at the heart of The Eccentric Englishman.

Even before the changes were made, if I were asked to pinpoint the pillars of the business, I would have said its quirky decor, innovative events and delicious cheesecakes you cannot get anywhere else. The Eccentric Englishman is now streamlined to embody those things.

The business is eccentric in every way, and I am sure others can take a leaf out of their book when it comes to being bold, adaptive and truly unique.

To keep up to date with The Eccentric Englishman, visit the business’ Facebook page here.