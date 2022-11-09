It’s flippin’ amazing! Housing developer sponsors pancake race for next three years

Olney Pancake Race is delighted to announce that Francis Jackson Homes are continuing as its main sponsor for the next three years, from 2023.

Francis Jackson Homes are a family owned company based in Olney, specialising in well-built traditional and contemporary homes and have been a loyal sponsor of the Olney Pancake Race for the last 25 years.Candy Jackson said, “We are very pleased to continue our support of this historic, renowned event which is a firm favourite in the Olney calendar, for another three years”.

Next year’s race will be run on Shrove Tuesday, 21 February 2023 starting at 11.55am. The town is also marking the 250th anniversary of Amazing Grace in 2023. Composed by the Revd. John Newton in the weeks leading up to his New Year’s Day service at the church on 1st January 1773, the hymn “Amazing Grace” has gone on to inspire countless people and become famous around the world.