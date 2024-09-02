'It's crackers': Northampton landlady speaks out on national TV against proposed smoking ban in pub gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton landlady appeared on national TV to weigh in on a major smoking debate currently sweeping the nation.

Miranda Richardson, landlady of The Squirrels and The Hart in Duston, featured on Good Morning Britain on Friday morning (August 30).

As an experienced publican known for speaking her mind, Miranda was invited to debate the possible new law of banning smoking in pub gardens and other outdoor spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The policy, currently being considered by Labour, was confirmed by Keir Starmer, who stated that the "burden" smoking places on the NHS is too high.

Miranda Richardson (left) appeared on GMB on Friday to debate a potential new smoking ban in public places

The proposed ban would extend to small parks, as well as areas outside of nightclubs, hospitals, and sports venues. While health bodies have responded positively to the move, many in the hospitality industry have expressed concerns that it will negatively impact their businesses.

Speaking on ITV, Miranda said: “One in four pubs are closing at the moment. They’re struggling. You’re not going to stop people smoking. The right tactic is to allow us to manage that space. We can still create non-smoking spaces outside. A lot of us do that anyway. People don’t walk into pubs and see entire plumes of smoke. I think we need to get a bit of perspective. We’ll have to manage it [if it comes in].”

Wet-led pubs will be hit hardest, she added. “Some of the small wet-led venues, that is where their customers can spend additional time. And now we’re going to say you can’t use that space. Now we’re saying no, you can’t do that. A smaller pub will end up closing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went head-to-head with former waiter and Big Brother contestant Simon Gross, who is anti-smoking and believes pubs can still thrive by selling food and drink.

Simon said: “If you want to smoke, smoke at home or smoke in the car. Don’t smoke in the pub garden, spreading all these horrible fumes around to kids.”

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Miranda expanded on her points, saying: “I think this is a bit of a smoke screen from the Government. What gets people talking is pubs and cigarettes."

She continued: “People smoking aren’t standing next to a child and blowing smoke in their face. That’s not what’s happening. No one is reporting any figures regarding passive smoking outside. And who the hell is going to police it? Everybody thinks it’s crackers. The smokers I know move away from doorways already, and if they didn’t, we’d ask them to move away anyway.

“It’s not just pubs either — places with pavement licenses for tables and chairs outside will see their income affected. You won’t get those having a coffee and a cigarette anymore.”