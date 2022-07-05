“It’s been really rewarding”: Northampton Aldi manager celebrates 15 years at company

A Northampton supermarket manager is celebrating 15 “rewarding” years working for the same company.

Matt Callis, who currently works at Aldi in Towcester Road, has been working at the company since starting part-time at school.

During his time working at a number of stores, he has been promoted from store assistant to assistant manager, and now runs a shop as store manager.

The 33-year-old said: “I didn’t anticipate being here 15 years later, but it’s been really rewarding and enjoyable.

“For anyone who doesn’t know what they want to do, it’s a great career path – there’s quick progression and few hurdles in getting the three promotions to where I am today.”

Matt was the store manager in Towcester for four years before, four months ago, moving to his current branch.

“You have to have the drive and ambition,” he said. “As well as appreciating the family environment and being able to nurture your team.”

From starting at the only Aldi store in Northamptonshire and being known as a “relatively small discount store”, to now “challenging the biggest supermarkets in the country”, Matt has seen lots of change.

But working at Aldi has also caused change in Matt’s personal life, as he met his wife at the old Aldi store in Harlestone Road – and they had a child together seven years ago.

Matt said: “My hope is I’ll continue to run a store successfully and ensure I have a happy and motivated team.”