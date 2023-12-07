IT firm to support Northants charity with a little help from social media followers

Staff from IT consultancy 3RS IT Solutions have pledged to support a charity which supports adults with mental health needs, autism and learning and physical disabilities, by undertaking fundraising challenges suggested by their social media followers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Director Stephen Souch and Services Operations Manager, Ethan Malvern, will be raising money for Teamwork Trust by participating in a series of activities and challenges over the course of the next year – all of which will be decided by a series of online polls across their social channels.

Stephen said: “Some people may know that my son is autistic, and The Teamwork Trust does a huge amount to support people with additional needs in Northamptonshire. We want to help them by raising as much money as we possibly can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ethan and I have formed two teams, Team Souch and Team Malvern, but we need help in deciding which challenges we should take part in.

Stephen Souch is pictured with Cullen from Teamwork Trust, Leila Souch and Ethan Malvern

“Over the coming weeks we will be posting a series of polls on our social media channels and we are inviting everyone to go online and vote.

“While we’re secretly hoping people aren’t too brutal, we will try anything, so we would urge everyone to get online and have their say!”

Helen Burdett-Wright, Chief Executive at Teamwork Trust, said: “Thank you to 3RS IT Solutions – for your support, generosity and such a fun-filled and committed fundraising drive. We are 40 years old this year and are all about supporting autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs. This support will make a huge difference to our life changing charity and our service users can’t wait to find out more and get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad