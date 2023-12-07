IT firm to support Northants charity with a little help from social media followers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Director Stephen Souch and Services Operations Manager, Ethan Malvern, will be raising money for Teamwork Trust by participating in a series of activities and challenges over the course of the next year – all of which will be decided by a series of online polls across their social channels.
Stephen said: “Some people may know that my son is autistic, and The Teamwork Trust does a huge amount to support people with additional needs in Northamptonshire. We want to help them by raising as much money as we possibly can.
“Ethan and I have formed two teams, Team Souch and Team Malvern, but we need help in deciding which challenges we should take part in.
“Over the coming weeks we will be posting a series of polls on our social media channels and we are inviting everyone to go online and vote.
“While we’re secretly hoping people aren’t too brutal, we will try anything, so we would urge everyone to get online and have their say!”
Helen Burdett-Wright, Chief Executive at Teamwork Trust, said: “Thank you to 3RS IT Solutions – for your support, generosity and such a fun-filled and committed fundraising drive. We are 40 years old this year and are all about supporting autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs. This support will make a huge difference to our life changing charity and our service users can’t wait to find out more and get involved.”
To learn more about their challenge and to vote in the online polls visit 3RS IT Solutions social media channels at www.linkedin.com/company/3rs-it-solutions/ or search for 3RS IT Solutions on Facebook.