IT consultancy teams up with local businesses for marketing success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Independent IT consultancy, 3RS IT Solutions, has teamed up with fellow local businesses, Ballyhoo PR and Say Something Video, to support in their drive to further raise its profile.

Having started out from offices in Wellingborough the company, led by husband-and-wife team, Steve and Leila Souch, have recently opened another office in Leicester, alongside an office space in Nottingham. Their collaboration with local businesses is seen as pivotal to future success, providing an opportunity for further growth.

“The collaboration with Ballyhoo PR and Say Something Video is an opportunity for us to continue on our growth plan,” says Leila Souch, director, 3RS IT Solutions. “We started working with Emma from Ballyhoo PR a few years ago. In that time we have generated more leads as businesses are finding us through the PR stories going out, so we are definitely seeing a great return on investment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the working relationship with 3RS, Emma Speirs, managing director, Ballyhoo PR, said: “Steve and I have been working together in various forms since we were both sole traders around seven years ago. Steve and his team have helped our business to grow through scalable IT support from looking after one laptop when I worked from home by myself, to a team of people now working in an office. It’s great that we can repay the favour and help 3RS IT Solutions grow using our services.”

Jordan Leonard, Leila Souch and Emma Speirs are pictured inside the offices of 3RS IT Solutions.

Keen to continue their growth journey, 3RS have recently enlisted the help of Jordan from Say Something Video. “In the three months since Jordan came onboard, we have already witnessed a positive impact on our business,” says Leila. “We’ve completed a number of high-quality videos together, including one of our recent family day event and it already feels like he is part of the team!”

There is also a new podcast in the pipeline. “It’s an incredibly exciting time for us here at 3RS and we can’t wait to release our new podcast, ‘Say Something Souch’,” teases Leila. “It promises to be a must-listen-to podcast. But you’ll have to wait to find out more, so keep your eyes peeled when it’s released shortly!”

Jordan Leonard, owner, Say Something Video, is also benefitting from the new business relationship with 3RS: "It's been fantastic working with the 3RS team. They've been kind enough to let me use their office whenever I need to, so I really feel part of the team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad