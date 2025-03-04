International Women’s Day 2025: Sweet business owner urges community to ‘use us before you lose us’

In the second instalment of our International Women’s Day coverage, the owner of a sweet business has urged the community to use their favourite independents before they lose them.

Mother-of-four Dani Martin founded Simply Sweetie, a premium confectionery company with more than 100 varieties to choose from, back in February 2021.

Along with collections from Dani’s home in Duston and local deliveries, the sweets are also available for nationwide delivery.

With juggling family life and health issues that she and her youngest daughter experienced in 2023, Dani had to consider if she could continue with Simply Sweetie.

However, she was determined to make a go of it in 2024 and did not return to her former job as a trampolining coach.

When asked about the importance of celebrating International Women’s Day, Dani told the Chronicle & Echo: “We’ve been battling for equality for such a long time and it is still prevalent in workplaces.

“There’s still such a large gap and when you run your own business successfully as a female, it’s important to celebrate that.”

Dani recognises any business comes with its challenges but believes being surrounded by a strong community of female business owners in Northampton is a massive help.

Her favourite thing about being a woman in business is the empowerment she feels as a result of her success and independence, with the support of loved ones every step of the way.

“But we’re not always taken as seriously,” said Dani. “When you come up against competitors who are male, you find yourself at a disadvantage.

“Things are getting easier and better. People either buy into you or they don’t. It’s important to be open and honest about who you are.”

Talking about the importance of the Northampton community showing their support to their favourite female-owned businesses, Dani shared the poignant message of “use us before you lose us”.

“The market is hard at the minute,” she continued. “With a new government and new things in place for businesses, it is a battle and a fight.”

Dani remains proud of the journey she has been on since launching her business, which she started when she was heavily pregnant with her now nearly four-year-old.

It felt right at the time and she admits she did not think it would grow to the popularity it has, especially to make a sustainable income on its own.

“I’m proud, especially coming from an elite sport background,” said Dani. “I’m driven and goal-oriented and it’s easy to lose that when you become a mum. This gave me my drive and goals back.”

As a mother to four, Dani sees that people jump into starting businesses because they think they can make it work around their children – which is not always the case.

She said: “It’s a hard balance and I don’t think people fully appreciate that until they are in the situation. It is a freedom and a luxury to be available for my kids, and I wouldn’t have that as easily if I didn’t run my own business.”

Dani wanted to give a shout out to fellow female-owned businesses The Cakeaway, Made By Millie and The Paddock Pantry. She is grateful to have women like that in her corner.

To show your support to Simply Sweetie, visit the business’ Instagram page here.