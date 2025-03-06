International Women’s Day 2025: Multi-million-pound business founder proud to build legacy for her children

This multi-million-pound business founder shared how she made a success of her ventures from Northamptonshire, in the countdown to International Women’s Day (March 8).

Caroline Strawson had her home repossessed and was in £70,000 worth of debt from financial abuse more than a decade ago. She was left with nothing while juggling being a mother.

Now, after healing and learning from her experiences, she is an award-winning trauma therapist, coach, entrepreneur, author and podcaster with a rapidly growing social media presence.

Caroline founded a School of Trauma Informed Positive Psychology, with healing and education programmes and the world’s only trauma-informed coaching certification that is the equivalent to a masters degree.

It was only recently when she launched ‘The Mental Wellbeing Company’ – which provides the opportunity for people to train in trauma, mental health and wellbeing, and to ensure it is available in schools, workplaces and the public sector.

It is now the fastest growing franchise in the UK, giving individuals the chance to create a business as a certified trauma-informed coach.

“Over centuries, women have really been stifled and there is still a long way to go towards gender equality,” said Caroline. “We need to celebrate our strengths and what we’ve had to fight for. We need to be cheerleaders for each other.”

Caroline believes her strengths as a mother of two have a positive impact on her role as a business owner, and vice versa. The way she nurtures and multitasks have been important to both parts of her life.

When asked her biggest challenge as a female business owner, Caroline said: “I was a single parent at the start and there is an expectation for women to slow down their success to be a mother. I had the ambition to build a multi-million-pound business.”

Caroline has faced a lot of adversity in getting where she is today, which has allowed her to show her children that you can rebuild your life with grit, determination and resilience.

One fellow female business owner who Caroline admires is Lucienne Shakir, a high performance business coach and mentor – and the face of the Female Founders Summit. She described Lucienne as a “phenomenal friend”.

“There are really great female business owners and we don’t hear about them enough,” said Caroline. “It shows women that it is possible. Just because you’re a mother doesn’t mean to say you can’t run a business, you can do both.

“You might feel the guilt of juggling now and again, but I know I am there for my children and I’m building a legacy of generational wealth. My children have seen it all and everything I did to build back up.”

2025 is already shaping up to be a great year for Caroline as she has moved into a bigger office space in the same premises just outside of Towcester.

She has plans to do more training in workplaces in the near future, as well as relaunching her podcast this month. This will focus on the non-visible signs that someone is experiencing abuse and sharing survivor stories.

