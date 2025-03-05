International Women’s Day 2025: ‘I do it to inspire my girls to be resilient,’ says candle company owner

The next business owner in our countdown to International Women’s Day (March 8) says she hopes to inspire her daughters to be resilient in pursuing their passions.

Janene Francis launched Lyss & Vay Candle Co. during the pandemic in 2020, and offers 100 percent cruelty-free, luxury and hand-poured soy candles.

After ordering a candle making kit to pass the time and develop a hobby, this saw Janene quit her corporate career just a few months later to establish a business full-time.

Janene has most recently taken over the former Love Your Presence store in St Leonard’s Road. The space is now used to create stock and sell her products, as well as hosting wellness and candle-making workshops – which is a dream come true for Janene.

When asked the importance of having a day to celebrate women and their achievements, Janene said: “To me it’s about inspiring the younger generation and I do it to inspire my girls to pursue their passions in life, no matter what they may be.”

Not only does Janene believe it is important to be resilient as a business owner, but as a mother, partner and the many other hats women typically wear.

“Like with anything in life, it has come with its challenges,” said Janene, talking about being a business owner. “I wonder if I am dividing my time wisely.

“I am a mother to two young children, a wife and a business owner. It can be lonely at times because I run the business on my own. It is rewarding but comes with challenges.”

Janene’s favourite thing about owning a business is being creative, not having to answer to anyone else, and being a role model to other women and girls in reaching their goals.

The business owner is “very proud” of her journey and admits she never envisioned it would go this far.

“I couldn’t have wished for it to go any better,” said Janene. “I have met so many inspiring women in business. I would rather regret something I have done, rather than something I haven’t. It’s never too late to follow your dreams.”

Janene concluded by shouting out two standout female-owned businesses in Northampton – Love Your Presence and Gemjar Bakes.

To show your support to Lyss & Vay Candle Co., visit the business’ website here.