International Women’s Day 2025: 15 female-owned businesses we are proud to have in Northampton

Though there are reams of admirable businesses founded by women, many of which have featured in this newspaper already, we have decided to spotlight 15 of them to celebrate IWD 2025.

From a family-friendly cafe to a salon run by a sister duo, why not take the opportunity to support one of the following businesses this weekend or throughout March.

If you want to see your favourite businesses continue to thrive, it is key to show your support in whatever way you can – whether that be paying them a regular visit or simply engaging with their social media platforms.

Many business owners have already expressed their worry about what lies ahead in 2025, so being a loyal customer has never been more important.

15 female-owned businesses we are proud to have in Northampton Why not support one of the following businesses this weekend to mark International Women's Day on March 8?

Genevieve's Cafe Genevieve's Cafe, which hoped to become a vibrant community hub when it opened last May, was founded by Laura Hughes in Pineham village. The venue offers drinks, breakfast, lunch and cakes, with a soft play area to entertain children and a dog-friendly space. Though the business offers entertainment for little ones, everyone is welcome to visit Genevieve's.

KS Flowers KS Flowers, located in The Ridings Arcade, opened to the public in November 2022 with the aim of providing a unique and luxury flower offering in Northampton town centre. Ksenia Sturina was a florist for three years as a hobby alongside her full-time job, before she took the leap to open her store to meet the demand from loyal customers.

Bailey's & Co. Bailey's & Co. opened in Home Farm Drive in March 2023 and is the business venture of sisters Stacey and Michala Bailey. With Stacey specialising in hairdressing and Michala as a nail tech and beautician, they joined forces and now offer everything under one roof. The pair pride themselves on providing a one-stop shop for everything hair and beauty.