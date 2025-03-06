Instructor says it is ‘incredible’ to celebrate nine years since bringing unique fitness craze to Northampton

An instructor says it is “absolutely incredible” to celebrate nine years since she introduced a unique dance fitness craze to Northampton – and she has not looked back.

Marie Tur started teaching clubbercise almost a decade ago and she is proud of the success that Marie Tur Fitness has seen since then.

Not only does she teach classes from Caroline Chisholm School and Kingsthorpe College, Marie also goes into schools to teach young people.

When asked how it feels to have reached her latest milestone, Marie told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s absolutely incredible. I never saw it being this successful but the clubbers have proved me wrong. It’s definitely a popular class.”

Marie is most proud to have kept her business up and running, particularly during the pandemic. Not only is she a clubbercise instructor, but she presents and choreographs for others too.

Marie believes it is the fact the class takes place in a dark, nightclub-like environment which people enjoy most, as it limits feelings of self-consciousness.

“It doesn’t feel like exercise either,” said Marie. “It’s a fun and easy-to-follow dance workout. There is the social element of meeting new people while getting out and about and enjoying yourself.

“The 45 minutes go so quickly and people aren’t clockwatching like you would be on a treadmill. It has been life-changing and I never thought it would be what it is today.”

To celebrate nine years, a DJ came along to one of Marie’s classes at the end of February. It was a sell-out class with 50 clubbers in attendance.

“It was out of this world and there was such a buzz,” said Marie. “I could have cried with happiness. Without the people who come to my classes, I couldn’t do what I love and share that with others. I’m so fortunate and grateful.

“I’m all about making it the best experience for people. We’re a community and a family, and I take time to speak to everyone who comes to my classes.”

For anyone interested in starting Clubbercise classes, Marie emphasised that “everyone has to start somewhere” – and those who join her can work at whatever level they wish.

For more information on Marie Tur Fitness and the Clubbercise classes, visit the business’ Instagram page here.