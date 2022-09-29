‘Inspiring’ young Northampton apprentice Jake reaches finals of business excellence awards

Twenty-one-year-old Jake, who works for the Northampton-based company as an Asbestos Analyst, was nominated for the Apprentice of the Year awards after impressing his colleagues with his commitment and strong work ethic which saw him complete his training and pass his exams in record time.Director Ian Stone described Jake as an inspiration.He said: “He always wants to know more and fully understand the subject area. Nothing is ever too much. He goes above and beyond to complete his work and always put in extra hours when he was training. From day one he has been an inspiration.”Jake said: “It’s great to know that the work I do helps my clients’ projects to run smoothly and is potentially saving people’s lives.”The Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards will be held at The County Ground, Northampton on Thursday, 10 November.