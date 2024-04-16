Inside the stunning Oundle lock house with historic Second World War graffiti - that could be yours for £1.75 million

A gorgeous old Lock House on the banks of the River Nene could be yours – if you have £1.75 million to spare.

The house, located between Pilton and Achurch villages near Oundle, was originally the lock keeper’s cottage and later, part of the kitchen was used as a pumping station to take water from the river to a WWII US military hospital that was housed at the neighbouring Lilford Hall.

Over time, the house has been significantly extended, improved upon and modernised.

The military history of the home can be seen on the 400 year old beech tree in the drive, as soldiers staying at the hospital would carve their initials into the bark.

Today, the house offers five large bedrooms, several reception rooms, an option for ground floor living, underfloor heating, exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, and is bursting with rustic charm.

The gardens comprise approximately 1½ acres and have been home to trampolines, swing sets, ziplines, and even rugby posts over the years.

It also has a driveway with space for 10 cars – although the local King’s Head pub is less than a mile and a half way by boat.

In fact, the property comes with 150m of fishing and mooring rights, dock, boat slip, and garden access to the Nene Trail.

Offers in excess of £1.75 million are invited.

For more information, call Lexi Robinson on 07494160267, or visit https://www.lockhouselilford.com/main-house

