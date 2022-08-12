Inside the revamped Vulcan Works building in Northampton after £14m revamp​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Northampton’s revamped Vulcan Works played host to a select group of visitors on Tuesday.

Privy to a tour of the newly-refurbished site were Andrew Lewer MP, West Northamptonshire’s councillors, members of the council’s regeneration team, funding partners and operators. They were all were given a guided walkaround of the transformed building, alongside a visionary explanation of what the site will offer local businesses.

Originally a Grade II listed ironworks factory, Vulcan Works was built in 1875 for engineering company Mobbs & Co and was later turned into a leather warehouse. It is considered one of the best surviving engineering works for production of boot and shoe industry machinery. The building has been transformed into a mixture of renovation and new build and is located in the area between Guildhall Road, Angel Street, Fetter Street and St John's Street within Northampton's Cultural Quarter.

Over the past few years it has undergone a £14 million regeneration project which has involved the refurbishment of the old iron stonework factories along Guildhall Road, the refurbishment of the former museum store and the creation of a new three-storey building on the corner of St John's Street and Fetter Street as well as constructing a new block on Angel Street. The development has created 68 lettable units, including office, studio and managed workshop space specifically aimed at start-ups and growing businesses within the creative industry. Units range from 10m2 to 100m2.

South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) facilitated a Local Growth Fund contribution of £6.3 million together with £3.06 million from the European Regional Development Fund. West Northamptonshire Council covered the remaining costs.

It is hope that during its first ten years of operation, Vulcan Works will support up to 150 businesses across the county, creating around 500 jobs.

A company called Oxford Innovations has been contracted to manage the space, deliver business expertise and raise the finance that entrepreneurs need for their businesses to thrive.

Cllr Daniel Lister cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: “The transformation of the building is remarkable and the design and spec of exceptionally high quality. I am very hopeful for its future in enabling small businesses and start-ups to take that next step along the ladder of success. We have digital and creative arts businesses who are already interested and I have no doubt that the units will fill up very quickly.”

