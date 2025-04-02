Innovative tech for the visually impaired due to launch from creative hub Vulcan Works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The innovative manufacturers of lifechanging smart glasses for the visually impaired are preparing to launch their inaugural product from their base in Northampton’s Vulcan Works.

Mavis Technologies has spent more than 18 months researching and developing the glasses, which leverage the power of technology to support blind and partially sighted people to navigate and interact with the world around them.

For much of that time, the revolutionary company has been honing their ideas and fine-tuning their designs at Vulcan Works, a purpose-built workspace in the heart of the town’s Cultural Quarter.

CEO David Sikharulidze said: “I think that Vulcan Works is one of the best places in Northampton, because of the location, the space, the staff and all the benefits it offers.

Mavis Technologies working from Vulcan Works

“We are proud to be here, and we love to be here. We have huge help from Vulcan Works. There are small details here that make such a huge difference in comparison to other offices.

“We are right in the town centre here and have huge support from the council, plus the community here is a great way to share ideas and get feedback from other businesses. I always promote Vulcan Works.

“I think we are the only business currently manufacturing in Vulcan Works and I’m really grateful to all the staff members, Garrick and Gail, and Darren for their support.”

Vulcan Works’ business growth manager Darren Smith has worked with David to find suitable grant opportunities for the business. Both of the grant applications Darren suggested for Mavis Technologies were successful, giving the business a useful cash injection during their product development period.

David Sikharulidze, CEO of Mavis Technologies with his team at Vulcan Works

David has a team of three based in Vulcan Works, plus two remote workers and additional board members who visit regularly. He rents the centre’s meeting rooms to house guests.

The team have also attended the workshops on offer at Vulcan Works and regularly use the collaborative community spaces.

David, who enjoys the 24-hour access aspect of the building, said: “Building relationships with other businesses here is really good. We can share our experiences and give each other advice. It really helps to have that sounding board.”

David, who plans to launch his first product in September with a huge showcase event at Vulcan Works this autumn, is currently preparing to release the glasses for external testing in June.

He said: “I wear contact lenses and from my childhood it was a goal of mine to do this. I saw lots of people in ophthalmologists who influenced me.

“The glasses use lots of sensors, such as for light or distance, to help people to navigate the world around them. They will flag any obstacles and describe anything around them, for example two people talking to each other, and what those people look like.

“But some people have never had vision in their life, so it’s difficult to describe something to them if they’ve never seen it. If you say someone in a green jacket, they might have never seen green before. We had to do a lot of research to be able to describe things in a way that they will understand.

“They also have a text to speech functionality, face recognition for people who have given consent and an option to call a family member should it be necessary.”

Going forward, David plans to expand into an additional space at Vulcan Works which will house a call centre for customers wearing the smart glasses to use as and when they need immediate assistance and the glasses can’t help.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “It has been so interesting to welcome our first technology manufacturer to Vulcan Works and witness the development of the smart glasses.

“What Mavis Technologies are producing and achieving is nothing short of incredible and their amazing products will make a huge difference to blind people.

“We are delighted to be a part of their story and hope that they’re influence on Vulcan Works will ensure that we’re accessible for all.

“We look forward to supporting David and the Mavis Technologies team in their product launch this autumn and going forward with their business journey.”

