‘Innovative’ social housing provider delivers sector leading support services

Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH) has been invited to share its best practice following successful reaccreditation from erosh (Emerging Role of Sheltered Housing). NPH, who manage social housing on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council, was highly commended by erosh for providing ‘innovative’ and ‘significant’ support services to their residents.

In order to achieve the industry-standard accreditation, NPH’s Housing Tenancy Support Team took part in a rigorous assessment process and in January they received high-acclaim from the assessors. The erosh assessors were so impressed with the breadth and standard of NPH’s services that the Support & Welfare Team have been asked to present best practice support workshops to other social housing and landlord organisations in May this year.

In the report, erosh wrote: “The levels of support provided within the different teams is significant and many examples of good practice that would be of interest to the sector and it would be hoped erosh could work with NPH to promote the work that is being done, through case studies and an online good practice event.”

The assessment involved an in-depth look at NPH’s customer journey. This included the start of the rehousing journey, the sustainment for those who are vulnerable and require additional support to manage their tenancies, through to supporting customers who live in Older Persons accommodation. The services provided encompass a range of opportunities to support those customers to remain in their homes, as well as being able to reduce social isolation.

NPH Support and Welfare team representatives with the erosh accreditation certificate

Director of Customers at NPH, Nicky McKenzie explained why this result matters to the Support & Welfare Team so much, she said: “We are proud to have been recognised in such a positive way. The erosh accreditation demonstrates the emphasis NPH puts on providing a high standard support service for residents. Hopefully this reassures our residents and gives them confidence that the services we provide are some of the best in the country.”

A number of areas of good practice were outlined in the report, including:

NPH using funds generated by its established CIC (Community Interest Company) Happy to Help to fund support services and meet the needs of residents in a wide range of areas.

The support service working in effective partnership with several projects and services including: NSAP/RSAP (pathway housing for vulnerable single homelessness applicants), Leaving Care work, Age UK, the NHS plus adult social care and drop-in centres. Working in partnership in this way allows NPH to signpost and access support in a more holistic way.

NPH’s service offering has continued to grow and develop a wide range of support options for many different residents and support needs; the report said of the support service - ‘the model is very effective and innovative, which should be promoted in relation to good practice’

The Erosh Independent Living Standards accreditation enables housing providers to demonstrate the quality of their independent living accommodation and services against nationally recognised standards, so NPH is especially proud that their efforts are being acknowledged in this way.

Kelly Fitzgerald, Head of Tenancy Support said:“A huge thank you to the team for all their hard work and support in helping us achieve the reaccreditation. The erosh accreditor noted lots of best practice in the services we offer and the way that we work together, it’s a real credit to us that he has asked us to share what we are doing with other organisations.

“By offering these services we not only help people to remain in their properties, but we reduce the impact on Health Services across the county which makes the result even more impressive. I’m really happy that we are all being recognised for the hard work that we do for our customers.”