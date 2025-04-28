Innovative illustrator who turns buildings into collectable merch ‘astonished’ to approach eight years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An innovative illustrator who turns Northampton buildings into collectable merchandise is “astonished” that her business is well on its way to being open for eight years in the town.

Fridge Street, which sells magnets, textiles and mugs featuring recognisable buildings, is available to shop online and from a number of local stores.

It is the brainchild of Kardi Somerfield, a University of Northampton lecturer with a love of drawing, and was first set up in September 2018.

The illustrations capture the places and businesses that mean something to the people of Northampton, which are immortalised in the form of collectable items.

In the summer of 2018, Kardi travelled with her dad and drew the buildings in the cities she visited – which continued when she returned home to Northampton. Fridge Street is now something she does alongside her full-time lecturing career.

Each of her drawings is stored digitally and she has the power to put them on different items. The library of drawings is now close to an impressive 400.

Fridge Street items remain stocked in Vintage Guru and the Northampton Museum & Art Gallery, as well as her online store.

When asked what her customers like most about the business, Kardi said: “They understand it’s got heart and is coming from a playful and kind place. It celebrates Northampton as people get tired of the cynicism.

“The business is very rooted in place. I could do this anywhere but I do it here. Fridge Street is uniquely Northampton and it comes through that I know the town.”

Kardi has been asked to take part in an exhibition at 78 Derngate in October to celebrate architecture week, and the business owner is currently figuring out what her contribution will look like.

“It will be a celebration of the buildings and architectural style,” said Kardi. “My sketchbooks will be on display so people can see the drawings before they become merchandise.”

When asked her proudest achievement since launching the business in September 2018, Kardi said: “The very first time someone bought something was a big deal. It’s an honour and the first time that happened was really validating.”

Kardi is also proud to have been commissioned to do a large piece of artwork for her workplace, the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus – particularly because it is on display for the public to see.

The mural of the town, set with 150 buildings and 150 people, goes on a journey from spring time to the new year.

The founder says she is “astonished” that Fridge Street will celebrate eight years operating in September.

Talking about the impact of having her creations stocked at the heart of the town centre in Vintage Guru, Kardi said: “It makes a massive difference. Businesses like that are so important.

“I wouldn’t have a business without them as my online sales came a lot later. I wouldn’t have taken that first step.”

With a full-time job, Kardi explained it would not be possible to run a store of her own and craft markets would be the only option if not for businesses like Vintage Guru.

For more information on Fridge Street and to check out Kardi’s work, visit the business’ website here.