Indian restaurant owner honoured for 30 years of culinary achievements at global award ceremony

The owner of an Indian restaurant has been honoured for his 30 years of culinary achievements at a global award ceremony.

Tamarind Restaurant, which serves traditional Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine in Wellingborough Road, was launched by Tipu Rahman in 2004.

His sons Rafi and Omi Rahman have supported him from a young age and now assist their father in running the successful and award-winning business.

Tipu was recently honoured with an appreciation award for his culinary achievements at the prestigious American Curry Awards in New York.

His son Rafi told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s a proud moment, not only for our family but also for the local community, as it highlights the international recognition of talent from right here in Northampton.

“This international award is a real testament to his dedication and skill in the culinary world.”

Tipu began his journey in this industry back in 1995 when he was employed to wash dishes. He then began working in restaurants in Leicester before making the move to Northampton in 2000.

Four years later, Tipu decided he had gained enough experience as a chef to take the leap to start his own venture – and admitted he was very confident in his ability to make it a success.

The recent accolade came as a complete surprise to Tipu, who thought he may be presenting an award at the ceremony and that is why he was invited.

There were chefs in attendance from all over the world, including as far as Bangladesh, India and Australia. Tipu was thankful for the opportunity to meet so many new people during his trip.

Tipu has been the president of the Bangladesh Caterers Association in the East Midlands since 2012, and lobbies on issues that matter to the thousands of restaurants he represents across the region.

Tamarind Restaurant has a variety of local, national and global accolades to its name, as well as Tipu’s Guinness World Record for the largest poppadom tower. The record stands at more than 1,200 poppadoms and no one is yet to beat Tipu.

