Independent soft furnishings business going ‘from strength to strength’ as it approaches 17 years

An independent soft furnishings business is going “from strength to strength” as it approaches 17 years open in Northampton.

Sue Cardy Curtains, Blinds & Soft Furnishings, located at Sywell Aerodrome, was launched when the founder moved to the town looking for a new challenge – after doing outwork for a number of local soft furnishing businesses.

Launched in June 2008, Sue offers made-to-measure curtains, blinds, cushions, tiebacks, lampshades, trimmings and other soft furnishings.

The business began operating from Sue’s home before moving to a small unit in Dallington, but Sue has happily resided at Sywell Aerodrome for the past few years.

“Business is excellent, it is going from strength to strength,” Sue told the Chronicle & Echo. “I’m now working alongside a full-time colleague, with experience in fitting and all aspects of motorised blinds and curtain tracks. He has been a marvellous asset since May last year.”

When asked what she believes her customers like most about the business, Sue said the personal touch that she and her colleague provide.

Sue believes their “approachable and friendly” attitude, as well as being efficient in everything they do, is what their customers appreciate most.

The founder’s proudest achievement is seeing how the business has grown to what it is today, as there are not many like Sue’s that remain.

“We have such a full range of fabrics and samples on show for people to see – that’s where we win,” said Sue, who is also pleased to have an on-site shop for customers to peruse.

Sywell Aerodrome makes the ideal location for a business like Sue’s as not only is there a lot of interesting things to see, but the free parking makes it easily accessible.

Sue believes it is her “hard work” that has helped to keep her long-standing business going for more than a decade-and-a-half, and she is “very confident” about what lies ahead in 2025.

“You never know what’s around the corner but, touch wood, we can carry on the way we are,” she said.

The founder hopes to continue offering a good selection of fabrics and samples moving forward, to keep the soft furnishings business thriving in 2025 and beyond.

For more information, visit Sue Cardy Curtains, Blinds & Soft Furnishings’ website here.