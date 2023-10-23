Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An independent Northampton business is set to double in size, as an expansion is underway to meet its growing demand.

Green Podiatry & Chiropody Clinic, in Northampton Road, was founded by Jade Warren – a senior podiatrist with more than a decade of experience and a member of the Royal College of Podiatry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Jade graduated from university, her podiatry career first began in the NHS in London. The volume and complexity of patients formed a strong base for her to build on her experience.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green Podiatry & Chiropody Clinic was founded by Jade Warren, pictured right. She is a senior podiatrist with more than a decade of experience.

The pressures and challenges of the NHS saw Jade leave in 2017, as she could not offer patients what she wanted to.

Having left London, she split her time between two roles as an associate podiatrist in Corby and Milton Keynes.

With experience at several other reputable private clinics in the East Midlands during this time, this stood Jade’s career prospects in good stead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As her aspirations grew, Jade knew the next step was to set up a podiatry service of her own and wanted to add to the “wonderful local businesses and services” available in Brixworth.

Her first step was renting a room in a local osteopathic clinic, offering her services to the Brixworth community for just one day a week.

Jade got her name out there by delivering leaflets, advertisements and word of mouth, enabling her to build a “steady patient base”.

This is when Green Podiatry & Chiropody was born and in March 2020, Jade moved into an independent space behind Chambers Butchers. She soon turned it into her dream workspace and put her new podiatry clinic on the local map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade said: “Despite the pandemic striking only days after we opened our doors, the business weathered the storm and we continued to move forward with even more drive and determination to be the best podiatry service in the area.

“Three years have passed and we are proud of how we have developed our services and equipment.”

This includes state-of-the-art foot scanner technology, which collects data on foot pressure, posture, movement and function to prevent and treat injuries.

“With the increase in patients and services, we have expanded our team and are now a core of three – a senior podiatrist, a foot health practitioner and an electrolysis specialist,” said Jade. “With this, we also needed to grow and increase our clinic space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Tuesday (October 17), the business expanded into its neighbouring unit to double the space on offer.

It is currently undergoing a transformation to become a second large clinic room, adding to what has already been established.

The business owner added: “The expansion means we can offer more appointments, more flexibility and less waiting.”

The hope is that both rooms will be in use by late November, but all services will continue as normal in the meantime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who may be unaware of the work of Jade and her team, it was in the 90s that chiropodists changed their name to podiatrists – but the job remains much the same.

Those who train in the profession, like Jade, complete a degree in podiatric medicine. During that time, they learn how to treat common foot problems, the mechanics of the foot, and how to carry out minor procedures.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supports us at Green Podiatry,” said Jade.

“Our patients have been the cheerleaders of the business, and we are delighted that over 70 percent of new business comes from word of mouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hugely appreciate people sharing their experiences, especially as the topic of feet can be taboo.

“Please keep sharing your experiences, and we will do our best to keep developing and moving forward to give you the best services possible.”