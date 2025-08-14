Independent Northampton business celebrates nine years as founder says her ‘dream has come true’

An independent Northampton business recently celebrated its nine-year anniversary, and the founder is proud that her dream has come true and it continues to evolve.

First launched in July 2016 by Jules Guy, Pamper My Poochie offers holistic dog spa and dental treatments, dog sitting, walking and their popular wedding chaperone service.

The founder has worked with dogs since she was 11 and saw a gap in the market after hearing that many people miss out on weddings to look after dogs – as well as the pooch missing out.

The business has had a great response across the county, as people increasingly want wedding venues to welcome their furry friends.

It was in 2021 when the company’s groomers was launched in Gloucester Avenue, where the spa treatments take place, and this has also proved a success.

The date of Pamper My Poochie’s nine-year anniversary was July 17 but they spent the entirety of last month celebrating with a birthday party, events and discounts on products available to purchase in the on-site shop.

When asked how it feels to hit the latest milestone, Jules told the Chronicle & Echo: “It feels really good and I’m really happy. Pamper My Poochie has the community feel. We wanted people to come to the spa and feel excited about their appointments.

“We’re growing the team to take on more clients and someone told us they don’t just feel like a customer, but part of the family. It’s really special.

“The team holds the high standards I do and it's an amazing feeling that my dream has come true and is evolving. We’re always trying to improve the customer experience, and we’re thrilled to bits to reach nine years.”

Jules was asked what key factors she believes have contributed to Pamper My Poochie becoming a successful and long-standing business in Northampton.

“The clients are the first ones to thank for their repeat custom and recommendations,” she said. “It’s also our personal holistic touch and that we treat every dog as our own.

“We have a positive reputation at wedding venues and we were the trailblazers as the original people in Northamptonshire to offer dog chaperones.

“It’s our communication and rapport with clients, venues and suppliers that makes us successful, busy, thriving and popular. We have over 200 five-star reviews and over 900 clients.”

Pamper My Poochie often receives positive feedback about the attentiveness of the team and the fact they listen to what every client wants. This is accompanied by the no-crate environment, high quality one-to-one care and that each pooch leaves with a happy wagging tail.

Jules’ top two proudest moments from the past nine years were opening their first holistic spa on Gloucester Avenue, and the total number of dogs chaperoned at weddings exceeding 100.

As well as taking on new groomers to meet the demand from new and existing clients, Jules’ focus moving forward is establishing an online presence for their shop and expanding the product range both in-store and online.

You can find out more about Pamper My Poochie by visiting their Facebook page here.