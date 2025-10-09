Independent food business continues to thrive as repeat bookings for ‘eye-catching’ trailer keep rolling in

An independent food business continues to thrive in Northamptonshire as repeat bookings for the “eye-catching” trailer keep rolling in.

The Courtyard Creperie, set up by Savour the Flavour Catering, serves freshly prepared sweet and savoury crepes with a smile from their bespoke trailer.

The business is the brainchild of Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley, set up during the pandemic when Bela was unable to continue catering for events.

What started as six weeks of offering crepes in the courtyard at Brampton Grange, which closed during the pandemic, has now expanded into a thriving hospitality business.

When the business was founded, the pair began by attending events with a gazebo before investing in converting their beloved horsebox.

It is this horsebox that landed them a spot as one of the top eight best looking food trailers in the UK back in the summer of 2023.

When asked how the past nine months have been for The Courtyard Creperie, Tracey told the Chronicle & Echo: “2025 has been a really lovely year, and all previous years have led up to now.

“January is our month off, and February and March are when we’re back at T’s as our regular base when it isn’t festival season. April is when events kick in.”

The Courtyard Creperie team is delighted to be welcomed back to the same locations year after year, and they are determined to secure a second trailer to meet the growing demand.

T’s Coffee was taken over by Tracey and Bela in recent years, but this remains a separate entity to The Courtyard Creperie which travels all over the county and beyond.

“People ask for Bela at T’s,” said Tracey. “T’s and the Creperie grew together way before T’s was ours. It’s nice to have him in demand.”

The Courtyard Creperie team is delighted to be welcomed back to the same locations year after year, and they are determined to secure a second trailer to meet the growing demand. This will ensure they can be in two places at once.

Tracey was asked what feedback The Courtyard Creperie has recently received from the Northamptonshire community, and what they praise most about the business.

She said sending courtesy emails to thank customers for enquiring with them, and suggesting others when they are not available, is “worth its weight in gold”.

It is this courteousness that is appreciated most, as well as Bela’s professionalism in turning up on time, checking in with customers, and serving gluten-free and vegan options first to minimise cross contamination.

“The trailer is eye-catching and a lot of love went into making it,” said Tracey. “We also have fun with the menu and themes at different events.”

With only a few dates at T’s left this year, you can find The Courtyard Creperie at Welford Christmas Tree Farm from the October half term until Christmas. The team will then take January off and return to T’s from February 2026.

For more information and to keep up to date with The Courtyard Creperie, visit the business’ Facebook page here.