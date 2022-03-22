Independent coffee chain founded by Northampton entrepreneurs signs new franchise deal

An independent coffee shop business founded by two Northampton entrepreneurs has signed a new franchise deal that they will see them opening up to 40 stores in the next four years.

The two men behind the company - managing director Matt Fountain and operations manager Richard Wagg - both went to Moulton School and have built the business from the ground up, when they pumped redundancy money into the first shop in Wellingborough.

Bewiched Coffee opened a new drive-thru in Moulton Park last year

Today, Tuesday March 22, the company announced its first franchise partnership with the Heart Of England Co-operative Society.

Matt said: "We are confident they can help deliver our vision and values to a growing audience.

"I personally really admire Steve Browne and his food division teams desire to innovate, adapt & seek new strategic partnerships."

The company has big plans for the future, Matt said.

"Our ambitions are aligned to build a multi faceted regional coffee chain, with a mix of traditional in-line, integration into larger convenience settings & stand alone drive thru’s stores.

"We anticipate our estate doubling over the next three years and to be operating thirty to forty stores by the end of 2026."

The company, Matt said, was established to challenge the status quo, actively seek out competition and to disrupt the incumbent market leaders.

"Our biggest ambition is to set new standards in scale execution in the coffee sector, we want consistently engaged teams, delivering outstanding service and product in amazing environments.