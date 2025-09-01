Independent business believes ‘honest approach’ has led to success over the past two decades

An independent business believes its “honest approach” has contributed to its long-standing success over the past two decades in Northampton.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by Steve Allan back in 2004, Verve Workspace is a furniture and fitout company in Milton Malsor – which specialises in office furniture and commercial interiors.

Steve worked in the furniture and fitout industry for between 10 and 15 years before he decided it was time to set something up for himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Johnstone, who has been the sales director for the past year-and-a-half, told the Chronicle & Echo: “That was when Verve was born. It was just Steve and the Yellow Pages, and he started from there. We now have a team of 10.”

Founded by Steve Allan back in 2004, Verve Workspace is a furniture and fitout company in Milton Malsor – which specialises in office furniture and commercial interiors.

Ben described Verve as a commercial fitout company with an open view on creating ideal workspaces for the community. They offer free space planning designs and have access to a wide variety of manufacturers to create solutions to clients’ needs.

The business began in Duston but moved to Milton Malsor during the pandemic in October 2020, as it was important to have a collaborative workspace for the growing team.

“We’re in the lovely village of Milton Malsor,” said Ben. “We’re in a very small courtyard with one other business. Our converted barn is a showroom and a commercial office, and it’s a really lovely place to work. We’re well looked after.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sales director was asked what feedback the business has received over the past two decades, and what the community likes most about their offering.

The team invites the community to see what they are about, whether that be by paying them a visit in Milton Malsor or picking up the phone to speak to a member of the team.

Ben said: “We have an honest approach, give clients choice and we pick up on current trends. We will never over promise and under deliver.”

He believes it is the “very strong team” that sets Verve apart from other businesses offering similar products and services across the county and beyond.

“Everyone supports each other,” said Ben. “We give clients the reassurance that we will offer what we say we will. They can see that in-person at the office, and we create 3D renders of spaces to give them an idea of what it will look like before they commit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben was also asked what key factors he believes have contributed to the success of the long-standing business for more than two decades.

“It’s all down to Steve,” he said. “He’s a smart businessman and entrepreneur. He picks the partners we work with, and it’s a credit to Steve and what he’s done for the business.”

The focus moving forward is to continue supporting local businesses with their furniture and fitout needs, as well as ensuring they reach the right people at the right time.

The team is hopeful about the business’ growth, and invites the Northamptonshire community to see what they are about – whether that be by paying them a visit in Milton Malsor or picking up the phone to speak to a member of the team.

For more information on Verve Workspace, visit the business’ website here.