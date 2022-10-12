‘Incredibly proud’: Leading Northampton technology merchandiser celebrates 20 years

A leading technology merchandise supplier, based in Northampton, celebrated two decades of trading at the start of this month.

On October 3, USB2U threw a pizza party for staff at their new office and warehouse facility in Moulton Park.

Former team members were invited to join the celebrations, including founding member Phil Battison.

At the start of the month, USB2U threw a pizza party for staff at their brand new office and warehouse facility in Moulton Park to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

Phil, now retired, joined managing director Sebastian La Porta to reflect on how the business has changed since they set it up together back in 2002.

Sebastian said: “I am incredibly proud of everything USB2U has achieved over the past two decades.

“Thank you to our team for their hard work in making the business the success it is today.

“I look forward to seeing what the next 20 years hold for us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former team members were invited to join the celebrations, including founder member Phil Battison (pictured left). Phil, now retired, joined managing director Sebastian La Porta (pictured right) to reflect on how the business has changed since they set it up together back in 2002.

From selling technology products to consumers from a garage, to becoming a market leading technology merchandise supplier, the business has gone from strength to strength – and this is down to how they have “adapted to the phenomenal change in technology” over the years.

Staff and visitors were presented with the latest tech gifts at the get together to mark the occasion and were taken back to 2002 with a playlist from the year playing throughout the event – while everyone was sharing memories over pizza, cake and a few drinks.