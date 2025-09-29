In Town Automotive expands with new site on Stamford Road, Kettering

In Town Automotive, an independent garage business based in Northampton, is expanding with the opening of our second site right here in Kettering.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have been extensively repairing and renovating the former Citroën dealership on Stamford Road, transforming the building into a modern, fully equipped automotive workshop. Our investment not only breathes new life into this long-standing disused site but also creates fresh job opportunities for the local community.

We’re really excited to be bringing In Town Automotive to Kettering, In Town began in Northampton in 2010 and has since has grown into a Large award-winning independent garage, recognised for putting customers first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our fully trained technicians deliver a professional service backed up with flexible payment plans, brand new courtesy vehicles and a collection and delivery service from home or work making it easier for people to keep their vehicles safe and on the road.

Kettering new site

While we continue to invest in the latest equipment, processes and training, its important to us that we’ve never lost the friendly, family-oriented approach that has made us a trusted name locally.

Opening in Kettering is the next step in our journey, and we look forward to welcoming new customers into the In Town Automotive family.