In pictures: Take a look inside this new supermarket just opened along busy road in Northampton

Lidl opened a new store on Kettering Road North, near the Lumbertubs pub, on Thursday (January 23).

Joe Caunt, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, said: "We’re absolutely delighted to be open our sixth store here in Northampton, an area we’ve served for over two decades.

"Our teams are constantly scouring the country for new sites, identifying opportunities not just in towns where we don’t currently have stores, but also in areas where existing stores are experiencing increasing demand. That’s why it’s fantastic to be expanding here, providing households in Northampton with even greater access to our high-quality, affordable products.

"We look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.”

A Lidl spokesman added that the multi-million-pound investment has created around 40 new jobs.

The site features a 126-space car park. The supermarket will operate from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 4pm on Sundays, and from 8am to 10pm on public and bank holidays.

According to the spokesman, the store features a bakery, the popular ‘middle aisle’, and customer facilities, including toilets with baby-changing stations.

The plans for the new store were approved in September 2022, despite 195 objections from residents, mainly concerned about increased traffic.

Construction work to build the site started in February 2023, when the former Mayleigh House office block was demolished to make way for the store.

This store is now the fifth Lidl in Northampton, joining existing sites in Weston Favell, Sixfields, Far Cotton, and Duston.

