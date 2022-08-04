Take a look inside a brand new "stylish" independent cocktail bar in Northampton town centre.

The Velvet Room opened on July 20 at the former Baroque, Belvedere and Boot and Shoe building on the corner of St Giles' Street and Fish Street.

Owner Jon Stephens said: "After an intense 15-week refurbishment we were delighted to open our doors to the public for the opening of our fantastic new concept.

"Velvet Room is a stylish new bar with cocktail and tapas offerings, with a unique ambient vibe, which is fresh to Northampton.

"We have been overwhelmed by the interest in our concept. But this would all not be possible without the right team in place."

Jon detailed some of the “theatrical masterpieces” the team has been whipping up for cocktail enthusiasts.

The owner said: "With our cocktail experience from our other venue, Bridge 26, in Bridge Street, we have created some fun and theatrical masterpieces including our ‘Velvet Angel’ which bubbles and smokes with the use of dry ice. Our flavour infused bubble Cosmos have also proved very popular over the past two weekends, which is brilliant.

"Our general manager Callum Charteris, pictured, is a professional mixologist who has a wealth of experience including management in various London venues."

Jon said other cocktails include 'Smoked Whiskeys', 'Cuban Passionfruit Mojitos', and twists on classics. Off menu cocktails are also available.

The venue's tapas offerings include jerk chicken tenders with in-house jerk sauce, chicken wings in a 'secret recipe' Velvet Bonnet Sauce. The bar also serves vegetarian food and will be introducing a vegan menu soon.

Bottomless brunch and 'happy hour’ at The Velvet Room will also be launched this week.

Jon said: "Booking is highly recommended through our website or socials, but walk-ins are always welcome if we have the availability.

"After 9pm at weekends we will be hosting live local vinyl and electronic DJs, and various musicians will be announced soon.

The bar's opening days are: Tuesday – Thursday 12pm – 11pm and Friday and Saturday 12pm – 2am. Food service is available from 12pm – 9pm. Walk-in drinks are only available after 9pm.

Teas, coffees, phone and laptop charging points are also available for those looking for a quiet working lunch area.

1. The Velvet Room Take a look inside this new "stylish" cocktail and tapas bar on the corner of St Giles' Street and Fish Street Photo: The Velvet Room Photo Sales

2. The Velvet Room Take a look inside this new "stylish" cocktail and tapas bar on the corner of St Giles' Street and Fish Street Photo: The Velvet Room Photo Sales

3. The Velvet Room Take a look inside this new "stylish" cocktail and tapas bar on the corner of St Giles' Street and Fish Street Photo: The Velvet Room Photo Sales

4. The Velvet Room Take a look inside this new "stylish" cocktail and tapas bar on the corner of St Giles' Street and Fish Street Photo: The Velvet Room Photo Sales