IN PICTURES: Take a look at this Northampton pub’s new exterior following five months of renovation works

The Spread Eagle’s long-awaited renovations were completed this week

Two years on from a pub in Wellingborough Road being taken over by a new landlady, external renovations have been completed after five months of hard work.

The Spread Eagle has had a refresh of the paintwork, windows, signage and lighting – and now lights up the corner of the popular Northampton street where it resides.

Landlady Maria Carr said: “When we took it on, we always saw the outside of the pub as shoddy and tired.

“We’ve worked tirelessly through the pandemic and the difficult economic climate to make this happen, and I am absolutely over the moon with the results.”

The works first began in October last year and were completed at the start of this week – and Maria believes it has already made a difference to their custom with groups stopping by who have never visited before.

“We call it the external sparkle,” said Maria, who shared her plans that after the busy summer months, they will begin renovating the inside of the pub next winter.

The landlady’s biggest hope is that daytime trade will improve, particularly at lunchtimes as they will begin offering food for the first time next month.

From March 1, lunchtime deals and specials will be available – including their ‘cost of living lunch’.

For an affordable price, which has not yet been decided, customers can have a hot meal deal or sandwich with a pint.

The most important thing for Maria is to continue the work the pub has done in establishing itself as a live music venue.

Fridays are for karaoke, Saturdays are eighties nights, and the weekends end on a high with ‘Live Music Sundays’.

Take a look at what The Spread Eagle now looks like following the long-awaited renovations…

1 . The Spread Eagle’s external renovations Two years on from a pub in Wellingborough Road being taken over by a new landlady Maria Carr, the works are now complete after five months. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

