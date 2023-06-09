IN PICTURES: Take a look at this beautiful pub garden at a long-standing family pub in Northamptonshire

With the warm weather making an appearance, take a look at this beautiful pub garden at a long-standing family-run venue in Northamptonshire.

The White Hart in Grafton Regis, a traditional village pub, has been run by the Drake family since 1996.

After the family decided to end their tenancy at their former pub when the owner planned to put the rent up, they wanted to take over a smaller pub – and put “all of their eggs in one basket” when they came across The White Hart.

The traditional village pub has been run by the Drake family since 1996 and has a lot to offer.

Alan Bonar-Drake, the landlord, said: “We cook everything fresh to order with as many local ingredients as we can.

“There is at least one thing that comes off and something else that replaces it on our specials menu each day. We keep things fresh and make changes based on our customers’ suggestions.”

The venue also boasts an impressive five star food hygiene rating, which has remained the same with each inspection.

The White Hart has always had a nice garden, but the team extended the patio a few years ago to facilitate more outdoor seating.

With outdoor dining the only option at some points during the pandemic, the landlord invested around £4,000 in two giant metal gazebos to welcome the locals in and provide them with shelter while outside.

Alan describes himself as a keen gardener and takes pride in the window boxes and 20 hanging baskets in the pub garden.

Having come up against the cost of living crisis, with their electric, gas and water bills going up, Alan admits the venue has survived because they are a freehold – owned independently without the support of a brewery or pub company.

When asked what he believes sets the venue apart from its competitors, Alan said: “Our cheeky banter and personal service.

“We spend a few minutes at each table and chat to everyone. We have regular customers and good local support because we look after them.

“We try really hard and treat customers how we would want to be treated.”

For more information on The White Hart in Grafton Regis, check out their website here.

Here are 16 photos of the venue’s beautiful pub garden, ready for you to visit in the warm weather…

