IN PICTURES: Take a look at the businesses that excitingly OPENED across Northampton in 2024

Published 19th Dec 2024, 10:50 BST
As 2024 draws to a close, let’s take a look back on the businesses that have opened their doors across Northampton this year.

While some of these were brand new additions, others moved to different locations and left behind where they previously traded in the town.

Supporting Northampton’s businesses has never been more important and we should all continue to do so in 2025 – especially to keep these newbies going strong.

If you have opened a Northampton-based business during 2024 and it is not on this list, email [email protected].

Let’s continue to support our town’s businesses in 2025 and keep these newbies going strong.

Popular bakery brand Butterwick opened its twelfth store in Weston Favell Shopping Centre at the start of the year, which kicked off the business openings across Northampton for 2024. With bakeries in St Giles’ Street, Wellingborough and Rushden Lakes, the ground floor Weston Favell plot was a welcome addition for this business.

Smashed burger franchise You Want Beef? opened in the plot of a former cafe in Wellingborough Road, near Lutterworth Road, in mid-February. The growing franchise prides itself on its smash burgers and loaded fries, which they have continued to develop since the business’ launch in October 2021.

Two gourmet fast food venues, which offer “mouth-watering” burgers and chicken products, opened next to one another in Wilks Walk, Grange Park at the start of March. The venture kickstarted with gourmet burgers and desserts at the first Zizou Express branch in 2019 – followed by the first Zingers store three years later in 2022, specialising in fried and grilled chicken.

