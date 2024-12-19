IN PICTURES: Take a look at the businesses that excitingly OPENED across Northampton in 2024

4 . Zizou Express & Zingers – March 2024

Two gourmet fast food venues, which offer “mouth-watering” burgers and chicken products, opened next to one another in Wilks Walk, Grange Park at the start of March. The venture kickstarted with gourmet burgers and desserts at the first Zizou Express branch in 2019 – followed by the first Zingers store three years later in 2022, specialising in fried and grilled chicken. Photo: Zizou Express & Zingers