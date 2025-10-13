IN PICTURES: Take a look at 10 businesses located at Northamptonshire’s best kept shopping secret

Weedon Royal Ordnance Depot, known widely as The Depot, is now a hub for an array of independent businesses.
The county’s best kept shopping secret is made up of an impressive collection of Grade II listed ordnance buildings from the 1900s.
Though this was once a place to store ammunition, weapons and equipment for the use of the army, it is now a thriving destination for businesses to open up.
Let’s take a look at 10 of the independent businesses you can visit at Weedon Depot…
2. The Antiquarium
The Antiquarium is located in Building 1 and the family-run business was taken over by Jenny Coleman during the last half-a-decade. The antique and vintage shop houses more than 40 traders under one roof and is known for Petunia the pterodactyl – who is not for sale and hangs from the ceiling. More quirky props are now on display throughout the shop. Photo: The Antiquarium
3. Binkys Boutique
Binkys Boutique is located in Building 2 and the women’s clothing and accessories shop was founded by Charlotte Newton-Harris back in 2012. Long-standing customers saw the business’ growth from smaller premises in Kingsthorpe and Kings Heath, before expanding to a 2,500 square foot location at Weedon Depot three years ago. Photo: Binkys Boutique
4. Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters
Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters is located in Building 17 and was founded by Steve Peel in 2017. The business’ original location is at the heart of the Cultural Quarter in Angel Street, and they expanded into the second location in Weedon in February. Yellow Bourbon roasts coffees from around the world and serves them as drinks or in bags to use at home. Photo: Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters