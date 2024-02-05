News you can trust since 1931
In pictures: Swimming pool and stables for buyer splashing out on this former farm cottage in Watford

Home Farm Cottage, Crick Road, Watford. Offers over £1,000,000
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:48 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 17:12 GMT

Here’s your chance to own a property with its own stables and outdoor pool in the pretty village of Watford.

Offers over £1,000,000 are invited on Home Farm Cottage, in Crick Road.

The former farm cottage is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby.

This established four bedroomned cottage with annexe has scenic views over 20 acres.

The sale includes 14 stables, hay barn, yard and menage, two bathrooms, snug, dining room, lounge and kitchen/breakfast room.

Its annexe has a double bedroom, kitchen, sitting room and shower room.

Home Farm Cottage is surrounded by many scenic bridlepaths and canalside walks.

Planning permission has been granted for five shepherd huts on the land.

For more information contact Sam or Claire on 07714 515484 [email protected] or 07894 561313 [email protected]

A view of the home and paddock.

1. Home Farm Cottage

A view of the home and paddock. Photo: F&C

Imagine a sunny day around the pool.

2. Home Farm Cottage

Imagine a sunny day around the pool. Photo: F&C

Plenty of room to horse around.

3. Home Farm Cottage

Plenty of room to horse around. Photo: ALEX BLAND

Hey, what's cooking?

4. Home Farm Cottage

Hey, what's cooking? Photo: ALEX BLAND

