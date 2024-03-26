IN PICTURES: Small boat cafe business is moored at a ‘fantastic’ location in Northamptonshire

A small boat cafe business is moored at a “fantastic” location on the scenic waters near Daventry.

Gongoozler's Rest Cafe, run by a lady from Braunston, has been open for more than ten years on a 41-foot boat moored on the Grand Union Canal just outside of Braunston Marina.

Avril Emery, 63, and her team offer freshly cooked goods near The Stop House, including baguettes, sandwiches, homemade cakes, and hot drinks.

Avril said: “We are just a small little business that loves to see new customers and loves to appreciate the old customers and the people that have been friends for the 14 years that we've been here and even longer. People still come back from years and years ago when they were small, and they bring their children now, which is absolutely wonderful.”

Avril used to work at the Old Plough in Braunston before she bought the boat formerly owned by John and Jenny. The boat has been at its current location at The Stop House for more than 23 years.

“I was looking for something a little less demanding. I absolutely adore and love Braunston. I love the people, and they are just the most generous, friendly family that anybody could ask for. They're just lovely. I didn't want to move far away,” said Avril.

After quitting her job and purchasing the boat in February 2010, Avril opened the cafe on March 10, 2010.

She equipped the boat "a lot" during the last 14 years and added a new stainless steel work area.

“The kitchen is a very small area, and we're lucky sometimes to have four of us in there, but we all are quite friendly and work well together. So it's always quite entertaining to see what people think that we are able to fit in this little kitchen.

“It's just a case of being imaginative with the space that you've got and the ingredients that you've got so that you can produce them in lots of different ways.”

Gongoozler's Rest Cafe offers a selection of meals and breakfasts. Avril and her crew provide a variety of pastries and beverages, including milkshakes, coffee, and flavour-infused teas, in addition to toast, baguettes, sandwiches, sausage rolls, quiche, and soup.

“The boat is quite small with its menu. We do what we can with what we've got space to do,” said Avril.

The cafe is open for four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, between 9am and 2pm.

“The location here is absolutely fantastic, and that is why people also come down. It is next to the canal, and the boaters are very friendly people. They love having a conversation, and the people in the village are also very friendly. It's just lovely,” said Avril.

If you are a boat trader or know another business based in Northamptonshire, get in touch at [email protected] to promote and support the small businesses on the canal.

Take a look below at some of the lovely photographs shared by Gongoozler's Rest Cafe:

