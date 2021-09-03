In pictures: New branch of completely egg-free cake shop opens in Northampton

A new branch of a franchise, egg-free cake business has opened in Northampton.

Cake Inn held its launch day at its Wellingborough Road shop yesterday (September 2), with Mayor of Northampton, Rufia Ashraf, in attendance.

The business caters for all occasions and can provide a range of cakes that are all egg-free and decorated in store.

Manager, Raja Mahmood, said: "I'd just sold a business and I wanted to get into something different.

"My wife was very interested in this as she was already interested in baking.

"Whatever customers are celebrating we can provide a cake for and they can be ordered online or over the phone. We will also have some cakes on display at the shop that can be bought if someone is in a hurry.

"We are delighted by the opening day and we hope the business will serve the whole community in this area."

Below are pictures of Cake Inn Northampton's opening day (September 2).

