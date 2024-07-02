The team scaled down the 127-metre structure in pairs on Saturday (June 29) afternoon.

As well as facing fears, the abseilers also – importantly – raised more than £4,00 – with for still coming in - for the Hope Centre, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary later this year.

Back in May, Carlsberg lit up the National Lift Tower and the brewery’s own silo in green to mark the company’s half century.

In the last five decades, it is estimated that the town’s Carlsberg has brewed around 28 billion pints of beer – which is enough to fill Wembley Stadium four times over.

Take a look at the pictures below of Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company colleagues abseiling down the Lift Tower.

1 . Carlsberg colleagues complete abseil for firm's 50th anniversary 20 members of staff from Carlsberg took on the Lift Tower abseil on Saturday (June 29) to raise money for the Hope Centre in the brewery's 50th year.Photo: Lift Tower Photo Sales

