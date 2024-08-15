IN PICTURES: Dental practice committed to offering ‘care and attention’ undergoes extensive refurbishment

Floss Dental Care, in Wantage Road, initially opened in 2004 and was taken over by Diana Ferati a decade ago after the previous owner retired.

The practice is located in a Victorian building, which has a long history of being utilised by different local services – including a sweet shop, bakery and paint shop.

Diana felt it was the right time to expand and refurbish the building after 10 years of being in charge, following an increase in demand for services.

The owner worked at the practice for a year before she took over and, at that time, they were only operating on the ground floor with a one bedroom flat above.

With a history of more than two decades since she established her dentistry career in 2002, Diana described the “big step” of taking on the business 10 years ago.

“I had to think twice about taking over,” she said. “But I liked the patients and staff, and we got on very well. It was small and I could shape it to what I wanted it to be. We’re personal, gentle, and show care and attention.”

Diana addressed the “big problems with availability” in the industry, and how this has seen a surge in demand for their services as NHS practices struggle to cope with the number of patients.

Floss Dental Care has no NHS contact, except for four children, and all adult patients attend privately for their treatments.

Having seen the increase in demand particularly over the past half a decade, Diana says the team is committed to providing greater care and availability by utilising the space they have – which inspired the refurb.

As a result of the recent works, which lasted from August last year until April, they have taken on two new dentists and new patients have already booked in with them ahead of starting.

While the outer layers of the historic building have remained the same, everything else has been stripped back to brick and rebuilt with new equipment installed across the two floors.

The project would not have been possible without the support of local tradespeople, and it was of great importance to Diana to support Northampton businesses.

The team held an open event at the start of the month, to welcome the community to take a look at the changes and share what they have to offer.

With a mixture of staff members, patients and friends in attendance, Diana said everyone had a brilliant time celebrating this positive community news.

Take a look at these 17 photos from Floss Dental Care’s opening event, to celebrate their recent expansion and refurbishment…

