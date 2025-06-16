IN PICTURES: All smiles as esteemed Female Founders Summit returned to Northampton

This one-of-a-kind experience took the town by storm for a second consecutive year and it also marked the fourth year since it first launched in the UK.

The Female Founders Summit welcomes business owners from all over the world, and epitomises the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, hundreds of women enjoyed a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers – and were taken aback by the knowledge, pearls of wisdom and sense of community they received.

The Summit took place last Thursday to Saturday (June 12 to 14), with an extra day added for the first time. This was a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapré Abbey, one of the much-loved venues in 2024.

The following two days, on business strategy and self mastery, were hosted across the Northampton Museum & Art Gallery and the Royal & Derngate Theatre.

Having been the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit last year, the Chronicle & Echo was delighted to do the same in 2025.

Many thanks to Female Founders Summit photographers Chloe Court and Emma Annie Colton, and you can check out more of their work here and here.

Take a look at these 20 pictures from last week’s Female Founders Summit in Northampton…

