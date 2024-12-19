IN PICTURES: 21 businesses that sadly CLOSED DOWN in 2024 across Northampton

The independent business which sent the biggest shockwaves across the town was Steffans, when they revealed they were shutting down after 48 years.
The jewellers, which did not make this round-up as the business is set to close its doors in Abington Square for the final time in January 2025, will be a big loss to the town centre.
Unfortunately, there were even more business closures this year than in 2023 – as last year’s round-up featured 17 stores.
Take a look at the businesses that sadly closed down in Northampton during 2024…
1. Here are the businesses that sadly closed down this year across the town
Northampton unfortunately lost more independent and national retailers in 2024 than last year. Photo: National World
2. CI Aesthetics – February 2024
CI Aesthetics opened its beauty treatment shop in November 2021 and gained a large social media following. While the store was successful during its first two years in the town, owner Danielle Lesley decided to leave the country and that marked the end of the business in Bridge Street. The massive building subsequently went up for a sale for a whopping £450,000. Photo: CI Aesthetics
3. The Body Shop – March 2024
The Body Shop closed its doors for the final time at the start of March, after the national chain entered troubled waters and made the decision to close 75 stores. The beauty chain had a long history in Northampton, having started out in Peacock Way in 1981 before moving into the Grosvenor Centre. This marked a big loss to the town centre. Photo: National World
4. Muffin Break – April 2024
Popular coffee shop Muffin Break, which was situated on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre next to Shoezone, closed in mid-April. The national chain had been in the town for many years and the closure left many customers disappointed. This was around the same time that Bewiched confirmed it was relocating downstairs to the former Burton store. Photo: National World
