IN PICTURES: 21 businesses that sadly CLOSED DOWN in 2024 across Northampton

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 10:52 BST
These 21 businesses sadly closed down across Northampton in 2024, including a number of independent and national brands.

We saw some shock announcements from big names, including Thackerays, TGI Fridays and The Body Shop.

The independent business which sent the biggest shockwaves across the town was Steffans, when they revealed they were shutting down after 48 years.

The jewellers, which did not make this round-up as the business is set to close its doors in Abington Square for the final time in January 2025, will be a big loss to the town centre.

Unfortunately, there were even more business closures this year than in 2023 – as last year’s round-up featured 17 stores.

Take a look at the businesses that sadly closed down in Northampton during 2024…

Northampton unfortunately lost more independent and national retailers in 2024 than last year.

1. Here are the businesses that sadly closed down this year across the town

Northampton unfortunately lost more independent and national retailers in 2024 than last year. Photo: National World

CI Aesthetics opened its beauty treatment shop in November 2021 and gained a large social media following. While the store was successful during its first two years in the town, owner Danielle Lesley decided to leave the country and that marked the end of the business in Bridge Street. The massive building subsequently went up for a sale for a whopping £450,000.

2. CI Aesthetics – February 2024

CI Aesthetics opened its beauty treatment shop in November 2021 and gained a large social media following. While the store was successful during its first two years in the town, owner Danielle Lesley decided to leave the country and that marked the end of the business in Bridge Street. The massive building subsequently went up for a sale for a whopping £450,000. Photo: CI Aesthetics

The Body Shop closed its doors for the final time at the start of March, after the national chain entered troubled waters and made the decision to close 75 stores. The beauty chain had a long history in Northampton, having started out in Peacock Way in 1981 before moving into the Grosvenor Centre. This marked a big loss to the town centre.

3. The Body Shop – March 2024

The Body Shop closed its doors for the final time at the start of March, after the national chain entered troubled waters and made the decision to close 75 stores. The beauty chain had a long history in Northampton, having started out in Peacock Way in 1981 before moving into the Grosvenor Centre. This marked a big loss to the town centre. Photo: National World

Popular coffee shop Muffin Break, which was situated on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre next to Shoezone, closed in mid-April. The national chain had been in the town for many years and the closure left many customers disappointed. This was around the same time that Bewiched confirmed it was relocating downstairs to the former Burton store.

4. Muffin Break – April 2024

Popular coffee shop Muffin Break, which was situated on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre next to Shoezone, closed in mid-April. The national chain had been in the town for many years and the closure left many customers disappointed. This was around the same time that Bewiched confirmed it was relocating downstairs to the former Burton store. Photo: National World

