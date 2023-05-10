Improving workspaces is now a priority for bosses, according to new study by Northamptonshire firm

A firm at the cutting edge of delivering innovative workspaces is seeing first-hand the drive from bosses to improve their staff’s working environments.

Northamptonshire-based Verve Workspace has worked on thousands of projects for commercial clients since it launched in 2004 and is busier than ever working on projects to create well-designed workplaces to help teams become more productive.

Their experience on the ground is in line with a new study from Gartner – a multi-billion pound company that delivers expert guidance businesses in nearly 90 countries – which has suggested organisations should expect their workspaces to evolve as employees demand new experiences when they are together.

Steve Allan with members of the Verve Workspace team

Verve Workspace group managing director Steve Allan said: “This major new report has revealed that improving the employee workplace experience is the top priority for nearly 70 per cent of corporate real estate leaders.

“During the pandemic there was talk that people wanted to move away from traditional workspaces but this study confirms that the office is far from dead and that the majority of firms have actually seen no actual decrease in the size of their workspace.

“What it goes on to say is that organisations need to ‘earn the commute’ and that as a result workplaces are transitioning from a place of habit to a place of purpose with a focus on employee experience.

“This is certainly what we’re finding on the ground. We’ve never been busier with clients who want us to create and design innovative workspaces featuring the latest technology.

“It’s fair to say that the organisations which take their environment seriously and adapt it to meet the needs of their business and their staff are the ones who are really flying.”

During the past year Verve Workspace has worked on a wide variety of projects, including transforming a technology company’s offices into collaborative and flexible workspaces, modernising an accountancy firm’s working environment and giving a marketing company a full refresh to help staff embrace new ways of working.

