Important changes to apprenticeship funding: What employers need to know

The withdrawal of level 7 funding will leave many young people in the lurch this september, as apprenticeship offers are withdrawn

After months of speculation, the Government has announced that funding for Level 7 apprenticeships will be cut for anyone aged over 22, with changes coming into effect this summer. This will have a significant impact on professional development, particularly in industries such as Health & Science and Engineering & Manufacturing.

Key Points for Employers:

Level 7 apprenticeship funding will no longer be available for those aged 22+ – impacting roles that require master’s-level qualifications.

Over two-thirds of Level 7 apprenticeships are in Health, Science, Engineering and Manufacturing sectors already facing severe skills shortages.

Changes take effect in summer 2025, with just 3 months’ notice given to universities and training providers.

A new Foundation Apprenticeship (8-month programme) will be introduced for school leavers aged 16–19, targeting roles in construction and healthcare. These changes are not like-for-like replacements – Foundation Apprenticeships are aimed at entry-level roles, not professional upskilling.

Employers should now review current workforce development plans and speak to training providers urgently about affected pathways.

Universities are already being forced to rethink curriculum offers and partnerships, which may impact your future pipeline.

Now is a critical time to engage with your local training providers, colleges and apprenticeship partners to understand your options.

Why This Matters?

This decision creates a gap in progression opportunities, particularly for those looking to move into senior or specialist roles through work-based learning. With a narrowing of funded pathways, we risk losing valuable opportunities for lifelong learning, internal promotion, and social mobility through skills.

If you currently employ apprentices or are thinking about it now is the time to act. At The Right Track Consultancy , we work with businesses to:

Review and strengthen apprenticeship strategies , including how these changes may affect your current or future plans.

, including how these changes may affect your current or future plans. Identify alternative training routes , such as Degree Apprenticeships, short courses or upskilling via the Apprenticeship Levy.

, such as Degree Apprenticeships, short courses or upskilling via the Apprenticeship Levy. Support workforce planning, succession, and early careers development in light of policy changes.

in light of policy changes. Provide training for line managers on how to effectively support apprentices, graduates, and early talent in a changing landscape

Let’s keep championing accessible, high-quality skills development—across all levels

More details from the BBC: www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9vgd8zmpe3o