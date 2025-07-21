Immersive experience venue based on popular game is set to arrive in Northampton in early 2026

An immersive experience venue aimed at fans of a popular game is set to arrive in Northampton in early 2026.

Brothers Jason and Jon Leighton hope to introduce Dungeons & Dragons themed business ‘Tabletop and Tankards’ in January next year, which will give gamers a reason to travel to the town.

As passionate tabletop gaming enthusiasts, the brothers want to create a space where like-minded adventurers can step into a fantasy tavern – complete with themed food and drinks, fully designed games rooms, and sessions led by experienced game masters.

The goal is to bring the magic of Dungeons & Dragons to life, offering an environment where players can rent rooms, book guided campaigns and enjoy the medieval tavern atmosphere.

No matter if you are a seasoned player or a newcomer, the pair envision the business as becoming a hub for everyone who enjoys gaming.

The venue will definitely be located in Northampton and after looking around at a number of potential buildings, the founders’ next step is to make their final choice.

Jason and Jon are the eldest of four brothers and as the owner of a couple of other businesses already, Jason wanted to set something up with Jon that they felt passionately about.

Sadly, their younger brother Nathan recently passed away – and two days before, he was asked to help within the business. As he was in a wheelchair with muscular dystrophy, Nathan took over the online chat where Tabletop and Tankards will host groups.

Jason shared his happiness that Nathan uploaded his first and last post before his passing, which will remain on the website for everyone to see. The brothers are glad he could be part of this journey.

Jason told the Chronicle & Echo: “We previously thought playing Dungeons & Dragons was a geeky thing to do, until we realised the amount of people you talk to who love and play it. It was surprising.”

With hundreds of people having completed surveys about the concept to grasp demand ahead of committing, it was clear that Northampton is the ideal location – particularly as it has a university.

When asked what people can expect from the business, Jason said: “It’ll be an experience venue. The bar staff will be actors, there will be themed food and drinks, and people will be immersed.

“There will be four separate rooms with different themes – horror, castle, tavern and forest – and the main bar area will be old school tavern style. We want people to feel like they have stepped into the world.”

Memberships will provide discounts and rewards, and there is already demand for team building experiences for corporate businesses.

The founders hope to bring something unique to Northampton, as most venues of a similar ilk focus on giving gamers the space to play rather than be immersed in an experience.

“People are willing to travel for this,” said Jason. “It’s the type of game that if you enjoy it, you will travel for it. People in Leicester, Nottingham, London and Scotland said they would come to Northampton for it.”

Following Nathan’s passing, Jason and Jon want the business to have a positive impact. A portion of profits will be donated to muscular dystrophy in memory of Nathan – as well as supporting university students to recognise the hard work of their other younger brother Cameron.

For more information on Tabletop and Tankards, visit the business’ website here.